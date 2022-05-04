Bryce Young Working Out With Big Transfer: Fans React

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - DECEMBER 12: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide waits for the snap during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 52-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Not so fast, USC. According to The Athletic, Alabama's Bryce Young was spotted working out with Pitt Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison in Southern California recently.

After losing Jameson Williams to the NFL, Bama and their Heisman-winning quarterback could certainly use another weapon on the outside. Why not the one who was voted the best in the country last season?

College football fans reacted to the interesting development Wednesday.

"Lmao of course he’s gonna go to Bama," laughed one user.

"This would be scary," another fan said.

"THEY CAN'T KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH THIS," another fan tweeted in all-caps.

"I like this new college football," commented another. "[Expletive] like franchise mode."

"It’s free agency out here and I love it."

"Didn't Saban just talk about how he hates that players are being bought with NIL money?" asked Jeff Ermann.

"So you’re saying Nick Saban is using his players to tamper and recruit other players?" tweeted an Oklahoma fan.

Roll Tide.