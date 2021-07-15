Bryson DeChambeau Had Blunt Admission Following Round 1

Bryson DeChambeau has some catching up to do after an opening one-over 71 at Royal St. George’s. In his post-round interview Thursday, DeChambeau expressed concerns about his driver.

“If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s great,” Bryson said. “But again, with the driver right now, the driver sucks. It’s not a good face for me and we’re still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mishits.”

DeChambeau, the longest driver on the PGA Tour, has a unique relationship with his clubs. All of the 2020 U.S. Open champion’s irons and wedges are the same length (37.5 inches), lie and bounce angles. Bryson is also the first player on tour to use carbon graphite shafts.

DeChambeau’s Round One struggles were not limited to his driver, even though he was particularly disappointed in the club Thursday.

“I’m living on the razor’s edge, like I’ve told people for a long time,” he added. “When I did get it outside of the fairway…I’d catch jumpers out of there and I couldn’t control my wedges.”

A series of inaccurate drives snowballed into five bogies on the day for Bryson.

“It’s quite finicky for me because it’s a golf course that’s pretty short. When I hit driver up there and it doesn’t go on the fairway…or it’s in the hay…it’s tough for me to get it out onto the green and control that,” DeChambeau said.

He did find a rhythm on holes twelve through fourteen, tallying three straight birdies and dipping under par. But bogies on fifteen and seventeen brought DeChambeau back to one over. He almost went even on his final hole but couldn’t capitalize on a decent birdie opportunity.

“When it’s in the middle of the fairway like I had it on eighteen, I was able to hit a nice shot in there to eleven feet and almost made birdie.”

Bryson’s start to The Open was inauspicious, but the current deficit is surmountable. DeChambeau tees off at 2:26 p.m. local time on Friday.