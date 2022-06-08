Bryson DeChambeau Leaving PGA Tour: Fans React

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the second green during the first round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 21, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, The Telegraph reported that Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series.

"Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed will be announced imminently as the latest big-name players to sign up with the Saudi rebel circuit," the report stated. "In news that will further stun the world of golf, the two controversial Americans have already agreed multi-million dollar deals to join the £200 million LIV Golf Series, Telegraph Sport understands."

Of course, that news rocked the golfing world. While some fans believe this is a big hit to the PGA Tour, others aren't so sure.

"While I definitely don't support the LIV, I do appreciate it taking all the golfers I don't like so I don't have to watch them anymore," one fan said.

"So sad….. don’t think I’ll ever be able to watch the pga tour ever again. What a shame! The two most likable guys on tour," another fan joked.

Just recently, DeChambeau suggested that he wouldn't be leaving the PGA Tour.

"Every person out here has their own opinion on it," he said about the new league. "For me, I personally don't think that at this point in time I'm in a place in my career where I can risk things like that."

Well, it seems he's changed his mind.