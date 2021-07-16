While Bryson DeChambeau was highly critical of his equipment after yesterday’s opening round at Royal St. George’s Golf Club, the big-hitting golfer is singing a different tune on Friday.

Speaking to a small group of reporters after his second round at The Open Championship, DeChambeau apologized once again for yesterday’s words.

“I made a mistake,” he said, per ESPN. “I think as time goes on I’ll look at this as a growing moment for me personally, and hopefully I can make the right things going on from here on out. I was in a heated situation, and I feel really bad about it.”

After hitting just four of 14 greens and finishing the day with a 1-over 71 on Thursday, DeChambeau took his frustrations out on his equipment manufacturer, Cobra. Upset with how he performed off the tee, the 27-year-old golfer blamed his club, saying “the driver sucks.”

DeChambeau has been signed with Cobra since 2016. Of course, the company wasn’t too happy with their golfer’s comments yesterday.

“Everybody is bending over backwards. We’ve got multiple guys in [research and development] … trying to get this and that into the pipeline faster. (Bryson) knows it,” Ben Schomin, Cobra’s tour operations manager said, via Golfweek. “It’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid.”

This isn’t DeChambeau’s first apology for his comments. The 2020 U.S. Open winner took to Instagram yesterday evening as well.

“The comment I made in my post round interview today was very unprofessional. My frustration and emotions over the way I drove the ball today boiled over. I sucked today, not my equipment. Cobra and I have worked together for over five years and they are some of the hardest working people in [the] golf industry and make an incredible product. Their team is like family to me, especially Ben Schomin, who has been there for me every step of the way since I started my career.

“I deeply regret the words I used earlier.”

With a slightly better performance in round two today, DeChambeau finished the day with an even-par 70 to stay at 1-over for the tournament — just barely making the cut.

He currently sits 12 shots back from leader Louis Oosthuizen at 11-under.