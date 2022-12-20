Bryson DeChambeau Reacts To The Decision By The Masters

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 29: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Masters made a massive decision on Tuesday morning regarding LIV Golf players for next year's tournament.

Chairman Fred Ridley announced that any golfer who qualified for the tournament based on the previous criteria will be invited to play in the 2023 tournament. That means even LIV Golf players can play, despite the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's continued feud.

Bryson DeChambeau, who's one of the top LIV Golf players, is thrilled by Ridley's decision.

"As long as you meet the criteria established by the tournament committee, you should be eligible to play. I believe they made the right decision. This Masters will be one of the most exciting Masters in many years," DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau is still searching for his first green jacket. His best result came in 2016 when he finished tied for 21st at five-over.

The 2023 Masters will take place from April 6-9.