Bryson DeChambeau Reveals How Much Weight He’s Gained

No golfer stands out on the course more these days than Bryson DeChambeau – literally.

DeChambeau, 26, has been adding a lot of muscle to his game over the past year-plus. The California native has bulked up and gained some major distance off of the tee.

The SMU star is currently in contention in the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. DeChambeau has stood out for both his promising play and his mammoth swings.

Longest drives this week for @B_DeChambeau: 367 yards

365 yards

361 yards

357 yards

355 yards

354 yards

354 yards

353 yards

349 yards

340 yards

340 yards

337 yards

335 yards

335 yards

334 yards

333 yards

330 yards

330 yards

330 yards He's 1 back of the lead @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/rylVNdm3Cd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 14, 2020

DeChambeau, who weighs about 240 pounds, said he added about 20 pounds of muscle during the quarantine. He was hitting the gym hard.

The powerful golfer has added about 40 pounds of overall weight since last September.

“It doesn’t mean I’m going to hit it farther, but I’ve done a lot of speed training to attain these new ball speeds,” DeChambeau explained of his new frame. “When I was out here, I was attaining ball speeds of 193, 195 [mph] on certain holes, and quite honestly I can’t use it out here [at Colonial]. There’s only a couple holes I can use it: No. 11 and No. 1 and No. 2, really.”

DeChambeau has five career PGA Tour wins. He could add victory No. 6 later this afternoon.

The jacked-up golfer is currently tied for the lead at -15. The final round of the challenge is being televised on CBS.