Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Why He Left PGA Tour: Fans React

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - JUNE 13: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States 9during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 13, 2020 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau was one of the PGA's brightest young stars. But after making the jump to LIV, he's one of the 17 members of the Tour suspended for taking part in the Saudi-backed league's first tournament.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old explained why he made the decision he did. Citing that it made the most sense for his career both on and off the course.

"It was a business decision, first and foremost," DeChambeau said. "That's all there was to it. It's given me a lot more opportunity outside of the game of golf and given me more time with my family and my future family. So, for me, that was the decision."

Golf fans reacted to Bryson DeChambeau's explanation on social media.

"First good answer from any of the LIV guys," one user commented.

"At least he was honest," another said. "Cash."

"People may not like it but dude nailed this answer."

"Just say 'I took the money' or 'I did it for the money,'" another replied. "Because [the] poorly conceived explanations which dodge the elephant in the room (the money) are getting pathetic."

"This is well articulated."

"The 'best move for my family' is an argument that actually works in regards to choosing to join LIV Golf," another pointed out. "It doesn’t work quite as well as a single guy…"

Bryson DeChambeau made it clear that he'd still like to play on the PGA Tour if they'll have him.

Saying, "Because I want to play where people can see great entertainment. I want to deliver anywhere I'm at."