Bryson DeChambeau Has Savage Reply After Phil Mickelson Thought He Outdrove Him

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the biggest hitters in the game — even when he mishits the ball.

During Wednesday’s practice round for the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, DeChambeau was paired up with reigning PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson. After hitting their respective tee shots, Mickelson apparently thought he outdrove the notorious long-bomber.

But, as the 51 year old acknowledged, he “spoke too soon.”

DeChambeau walked past Mickelson’s ball to get to his drive significantly further up the hole. As he did, he let out a savage response to the notion that he was out-bombed.

“And I mishit mine too, so…” the 27 year old said.

DeChambeau currently leads the PGA Tour in average drive distance at 322.40 yards per drive, per NBC Sports. Despite being known for his short-game prowess, Mickelson’s average drive distance isn’t too shabby either — coming in a No. 47 with an average of 302.60 yards per drive.

This is just the beginning of the friendly competition between these two golfers.

On July 6, DeChambeau and Mickelson will face off in “The Match.” DeChambeau will be paired up with reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and Mickelson will team up with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady as they compete in a cross-sports round of golf at Moonlight Bay in Big Sky, Montana.

Mickelson will tee off for his first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 7:55 a.m. ET. DeChambeau will start later in the afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET.