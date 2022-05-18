Bryson DeChambeau Withdraws From PGA Championship: Fans React

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the second green during the first round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 21, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the PGA Championship due to a hand injury.

"I want to make a full return when I am 100% ready to compete at golf’s highest level," DeChambeau wrote in a Twitter post Wednesday confirming his decision. "Thank you all for the continued support!"

The PGA Tour's 22nd-ranked golfer underwent surgery to repair a bone in his left wrist after missing the cut at The Masters last month. He was attempting to return at Southern Hills Country Club, but the 28-year-old ultimately decided against it before the first round commences Thursday.

Denny McCarthy will replace DeChambeau as the alternate, per the event's Twitter page.

While DeChambeau is a polarizing figure, some fans are upset to see him bow out of this week's tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Others ultimately see it as the prudent decision to make sure he's fully healthy for upcoming major events.

DeChambeau has struggled mightily this year, missing the cut in his last three PGA Tour events. He's yet to place inside the top 10 all year.

It's not a shock to see the 2020 U.S. Open champion sit out the PGA Championship.