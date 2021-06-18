Bryson DeChambeau’s Comment After 2nd Round At U.S. Open Is Going Viral

After logging a two-over score through Thursday’s opening round at the U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau was able to turn things around on Friday. Through his second round at Torrey Pines today, the reigning champion went two-under to bring his overall score to even par.

When asked what changed in today’s round, DeChambeau gave a fascinating answer.

Fitting with his “mad scientist” persona, the 27-year-old golfer apparently went out to the driving range in the middle of the night to work on his swing.

“I didn’t find anything. I found something this morning…I was sleeping and it came to me in the middle of the night, woke up, and I was like hmmm, I’m going to try this,” DeChambeau said, per GolfDigest insider Daniel Rapaport. “So I went out and tried it and it worked.”

Bryson on his pitch-black range session: "I didn't find anything. I found something this morning…I was sleeping and it came to me in the middle of the night, woke up, and I was like hmmm, I'm going to try this. So I went out and tried it and it worked." Middle of the night!!! — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) June 18, 2021

It was this meticulous approach to the game that helped DeChambeau claim his first major championship in last year’s U.S. Open. With a 6-under final score, he blew away the rest of the field with a six-stroke victory.

DeChambeau currently sits tied in 17th place five shots off the lead. Riding high on today’s solid performance, he will look to duplicate last year’s play heading into the weekend.

Maybe a few more late night/early morning practice sessions can help him achieve that goal.