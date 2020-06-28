Bubba Wallace Describes His Mindset Following A Long Week

It’s been an eventful week for NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, that’s for sure. After the recent double investigation into the “noose” incident, the only Black driver in the Cup Series decided to share his current mindset.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, Wallace admitted to “being wore the hell out” and “a little frustrated.” But by the same token, Wallace also feels that he sees “the light at the end of the tunnel” and is ready to move on.

“Part of my emotion today is one, being wore the hell out,” Wallace said, per USA Today. “Two, is being a little frustrated. Three, is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Last weekend, a pull-rope fashioned to look like a noose was found at Wallace’s team garage at Talladega SuperSpeedway. But investigations from NASCAR and the FBI revealed that it had been there since 2019. They determined that Wallace was not targeted.

Wallace was at the forefront of the movement to have NASCAR ban the Confederate flag from events. He has also been one of NASCAR’s leading voices in fighting against racial injustice and intolerance.

NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag led to a backlash from some portions of the sport’s fanbase.

But for the most part, the NASCAR drivers have rallied to Wallace’s side, both during his Confederate flag protests and when it was believed that he was in danger.

Let’s hope that the weeks ahead don’t have any more unneeded surprises for Bubba Wallace.