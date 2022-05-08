Bubba Wallace Disappointed Sunday: NASCAR World Reacts

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace was not happy with his disappointing finish at Darlington on Sunday afternoon.

The 23XI Racing driver had a DNF during the Cup Series race at Darlington. Following the race, Wallace caught up with Fox Sports.

"Another disappointing result. Just frustrating," Wallace told Fox Sports.

There isn't too much to say when you have a result like Wallace did on Sunday afternoon.

It's been that kind of year for Wallace, unfortunately.

"Most unlucky driver on the grid this season and it isn’t even close," one fan tweeted.

"So unlucky this season. tragic how well he's been running but has been screwed over so much," another fan wrote.

"Man, I feel so bad for Bubba," another fan added on social media.

There's always next week, Bubba.