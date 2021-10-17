Former NASCAR Driver Had Brutally Honest Admission On Bubba Wallace

A former NASCAR driver had a brutally honest admission following Bubba Wallace’s first career win earlier this month.

Wallace, who drives for the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin No. 23 car, recorded his first career win at Talladega on Oct. 4.

The win came in a rain-shortened race. Wallace was in the lead when the race was called, so he earned the victory.

While some might question the “legitimacy” of a rain-shortened win, those in the sport do not. A former NASCAR driver had a brutally honest admission on the win by Wallace.

“For all the folks fussing about Bubba Wallace’s rain shortened victory. I would’ve given my left n-t for a rain shortened cup victory. Well, maybe only a part of my left n-t,” former NASCAR driver Rick Mast tweeted after Wallace’s win.

Michael Jordan shared his reaction to the win, as well.

“To see I’m a part of a guy winning for the second time in NASCAR (history) says a lot about how the game progressed,” Jordan told NBC. “But it also inspires me that you’re making a difference in the sport that no one really thought could happen or occur, so I feel gratitude. I feel energized to keep this thing rolling and have other Bubba Wallaces winning and other people getting involved in the sport.”