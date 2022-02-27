The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bubba Wallace Has 3-Word Message Before Sunday’s Race

Bubba Wallace at media day in Daytona.DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace is looking for a fresh start on Sunday afternoon.

The 23XI Racing Team driver had a big start to the 2022 season, finishing in second place in the Daytona 500.

Wallace was somewhat heartbroken by the finish, as he came so close to winning, but a second place mark is still something to build on.

On Sunday, Wallace is set to compete in the Auto Club 400 in California. Qualifying did not go very well for Wallace, as he spun out in practice.

Wallace will start in the No. 34 place on Sunday afternoon. He doesn’t seem to be too phased by it, though.

“Be a goldfish,” he tweeted.

Wallace is channeling his inner-Ted Lasso ahead of Sunday’s race.

It’s set to begin on FOX at 3:30 p.m. E.T.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.