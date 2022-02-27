Bubba Wallace Has 3-Word Message Before Sunday’s Race

Bubba Wallace is looking for a fresh start on Sunday afternoon.

The 23XI Racing Team driver had a big start to the 2022 season, finishing in second place in the Daytona 500.

Wallace was somewhat heartbroken by the finish, as he came so close to winning, but a second place mark is still something to build on.

On Sunday, Wallace is set to compete in the Auto Club 400 in California. Qualifying did not go very well for Wallace, as he spun out in practice.

Wallace will start in the No. 34 place on Sunday afternoon. He doesn’t seem to be too phased by it, though.

“Be a goldfish,” he tweeted.

Be a goldfish pic.twitter.com/NkaGH5xbDq — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 26, 2022

Wallace is channeling his inner-Ted Lasso ahead of Sunday’s race.

It’s set to begin on FOX at 3:30 p.m. E.T.