Bubba Wallace Has A 2-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

Bubba Wallace is fired up heading into Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.

He's ready to put a series of bad results behind him as the NASCAR regular season only has nine races left.

Wallace only needed two words to describe his feelings heading into this race in Wisconsin.

"My turn," Wallace tweeted.

Wallace's rough season came to a head last week when he lashed out at his crew chief Bootie Barker. That was due to one of his wheels becoming loose which cost him a lap.

He's ready to rebound during this race as he tries to clinch a playoff spot in these last several races.

Wallace is currently 24th among all drivers in points heading into this race at Road America.

The race just got underway and you can watch it on USA Network.