Bubba Wallace Has Brutally Honest Description Of His Last 24 Hours

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace had a brutally honest description of his last 24 hours during a Q&A with the New York Post on Wednesday.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series, was at the center of a noose scandal. A member of Wallace’s team found a noose hanging from the driver’s garage stall at Talladega over the weekend. The FBI investigated the noose and determined that the noose had been in the garage since at least the fall of 2019. It was acting as a garage pull; no hate crime was committed, according to the FBI.

The NASCAR driver, a leading force behind the sport’s banning of the Confederate flag, has since been on the receiving end of criticism. Wallace, though, was not the one who claimed to find the noose. He admitted he only saw photos of it.

Wallace did say in an interview with CNN that he still believed the garage pull was a “straight up noose.”

“I’ve been racing all of my life,” Wallace told CNN’s Don Lemon. “We’ve raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that. So people that want to call it a garage pull and put out all the videos and photos of knots being as their evidence, go ahead, but from the evidence that we have — and I have — it’s a straight-up noose.”

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Wallace, who aptly described his past 24 hours to the New York Post’s Steve Serby.

Q: Describe the emotions of the last couple of days. A: I guess the last 24 hours — just short of pure hell. Q: Can you elaborate? A: Just a lot of BS going on. Just frustrating to read and hear — I need to stop reading, I guess, that’s my problem. … But the false accusations and stuff that I’m kinda being put in the limelight of. But that’s people’s opinions. I wish I could convince everybody like I’m a good guy, you know? And people will always judge a book by its cover and whatnot. I’m working on that not affecting you as much as it has in the past. But other than that, it is still good to keep moving the needle on what we’re fighting for, we’re fighting for what’s right inside the sport and ultimately inside the nation to get rid of racial injustice and provide inclusion and diversity in the sport.

Thankfully for Wallace, he has the support of his fellow NASCAR drivers, along with several prominent athletes throughout the country.

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Megan Rapinoe, among others, have showed their support for the 26-year-old driver.