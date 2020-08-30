Bubba Wallace Has Message For Those Calling For NASCAR To Stop

Several major sports leagues have had a stoppage in play in recent days in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting.

NBA and WNBA players refused to play in their postseason games on Thursday due to the shooting, calling for action. Multiple MLB, NHL and MLS games were then postponed. NFL teams canceled practices and scrimmages.

NASCAR has yet to stop, though.

The sport did not appear to consider boycotting its Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

Bubba Wallace, who’s led some significant change within the sport, addressed this topic on Saturday.

”We still have a lot of work to do as a nation to make things better for us, our next generation coming up through,” Wallace told NBC Sports ahead of Saturday’s race. ”What I simply said about not competing (was) us not following suit does not mean that we’re standing down. We still know what’s on our table or what’s on our plate to go out and accomplish and attempt to accomplish to make this a better place

”With tonight’s race being held, we still know that we have a lot on our minds thinking about everybody, the African-American community specifically, to help out.”

Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level. He praised other sports for the steps they’ve taken.

”I respect my brothers and sisters that want to use their platform in that certain way,” Wallace added. ”I’m all for it. I think we all have to come together as one and figure out some solution because nothing’s helping – not playing games, playing games, racing, not racing, being silent. We’re still seeing the tragic events happen.

”Jacob Blake, fortunately he survived through that madness there. But it’s something we still shouldn’t have to go through and witness, and he never should have been a part of. ”