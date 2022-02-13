An important figure in the NASCAR world and a close friend of Bubba Wallace has passed away before the start of the 2022 Cup Series.

Wendell Scott Jr. passed away earlier this month. The son of the legendary, pioneering NASCAR driver played a key role on his father’s team. He had grown close with Wallace, as well.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Wendell Scott Jr., the son of Wendell Scott Sr., and Mary Scott. We loved brother dearly and will miss him terribly. The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. We Would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this challenging time,” his family wrote.

Wallace is heartbroken.

“Damn, gonna miss the texts after every race from the big bro! Meet Jr in 2008 at Franklin county Speedway, he made a lot happen for me thru my career! May one of the best rest easy! Love you bro,” he tweeted.

Wallace had grown close with Wendell Jr. and the Scott family over the years, bonding over their shared experiences.

NASCAR released a statement on the passing.

“From his younger days working on his father’s race car, Wendell Scott Jr.’s passion for racing helped lift his father to the pinnacle of our sport,” NASCAR officials said in a statement this weekend. “When his time as a competitor concluded, Wendell dedicated his life to preserving – and growing – his father’s rich legacy. NASCAR is saddened to learn of his passing, and extends its deepest condolences to the entire Scott family during this difficult time.”

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will begin later this month.