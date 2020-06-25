Bubba Wallace Sends New Message With Latest Tweet

It’s been a long week for Bubba Wallace. But he’s still “standing proud” and “smiling” through it all.

Wallace was believed to be the target of a hate crime when a reported noose was found hanging in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. The FBI investigated the matter, and has since come to the conclusion Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.

The noose has been utilized as a garage door pull rope since late last year, according to the evidence gathered by the FBI. Wallace couldn’t be happier that he’s not a victim of a hate crime. The NASCAR driver is also relieved by the FBI’s findings, per his personal statement earlier this week.

Wallace continues to receive major scrutiny over the matter, though. Many believe the NASCAR driver fabricated the story, despite ample evidence it was simply a misunderstanding. Despite the constant scrutiny, Wallace is staying positive through it all, evident by his latest tweet.

Still standing proud Still smiling 🤘🏾 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 25, 2020

This past week has been anything but easy for Wallace. But the reality is NASCAR benefited from this experience.

The NASCAR community unified its stance against inequality and oppression towards the black community following the noose incident. Wallace has received a plethora of support from the sport’s drivers and staffs as well.

Hopefully, NASCAR will continue to use this experience to prompt more inclusiveness within the sports itself and its fans.