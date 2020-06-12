Bubba Wallace Shares Message Amid NASCAR’s Recent Changes

NASCAR made a huge decision earlier this week, banning the use of confederate flags at racing events. The main driving force behind that decision was Bubba Wallace, who has been the talk of the sports world over the past few days.

Wallace called for NASCAR to remove confederate flags during an interview with CNN, saying “No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with confederate flags. Get them out of here.”

As you’d expect, the fact that NASCAR actually banned the use of confederate flags moving forward has made Wallace very grateful. He spoke to FOX Sports on Wednesday about the announcement.

“That was a huge, pivotal moment for the sport. A lot of backlash, but it creates doors and allows the community to come together as one,” Wallace said. “That’s what the real mission is here. So, I’m excited about that.”

Well, it appears Wallace isn’t done inspiring the sports world just yet. On Friday morning, he shared a heartfelt message on his Twitter account that read “Together, we’re growing, and will continue to grow.”

Together, we’re growing, and will continue to grow. pic.twitter.com/NlSlBnP4Kp — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 12, 2020

Prior to the Martinsville Speedway race, Wallace showed off his new car design. Athletes around the world, such as LeBron James and Alvin Kamara, supported the new look.

It’s been an eventful week for NASCAR and Bubba Wallace. Though it has unfortunately been filled with backlash, the sport is starting to become inclusive for the first time in a while.