NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s New Goal

Michael Jordan has a lofty NASCAR goal for Bubba Wallace moving forward this year.

Last weekend, Wallace and the 23XI Racing team finished in fifth place at Pocono. It was Wallace’s best result of the season to date.

“All in all, really solid weekend. Great day for DraftKings, their first race on the car. First top five for the team. I think that’s a little pen to the paper action there to re-sign, re-up there,” Wallace said following his race.

“We wanted playoffs when we started the season so we’ve got a lot of work to do. We know we’re in a hole. But it’s finishes like this that we need to capitalize on.”

The top-five result has Jordan thinking big moving forward. Wallace has revealed that Jordan wants a top five or top 10 finish every week for the rest of the season.

.@BubbaWallace said Michael Jordan and 23XI investor Curtis Polk were "ecstatic and pumped up" after the team's first Top 5 finish yesterday, and that Jordan sent him "a very nice text, and now he expects a Top 10 every week, so now we have to put our foot down and keep digging." pic.twitter.com/k92UZSzZuf — Adam Stern (@A_S12) June 28, 2021

Is that attainable? The NASCAR world is skeptical.

“MJ is expecting way too much out of a new team,” one fan said.

“IMO they need to focus on beating Trackhouse. That’s a more apples to apples comparison on a new team,” another fan wrote.

“Really wish MJ would stop getting his hopes up so high. The team is only a few months old competing with a bunch of teams that have been around and been successful for decades. Hoping for good runs is fine, but expecting regular Top 10s at this point is a little much,” one fan said.

“Wish them much luck but I don’t see them being a consistent Top 10 team anytime soon. Maybe a consistent Top 15 would be more realistic,” one fan added.

While the NASCAR world seems skeptical of Jordan’s goal, good luck to anyone telling the legendary NBA star to lessen his expectations.