Bubba Wallace’s Mother Reacts To The Noose Incident

The mother of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has described previous incidents of discrimination in the wake of the noose incident at Talladega.

Last week, NASCAR announced that a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega. The FBI investigated and found that the noose had been in the garage since 2019, serving as a garage pull. The investigation determined no hate crime was committed against Wallace.

NASCAR then released a photo of the “garage pull.” It certainly looks like someone fashioned it into a noose on purpose.

NASCAR just released a photo of the garage pull rope that was fashioned into a noose at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/gRAUAJoYv2 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 25, 2020

“From the evidence that we have, that I have, it’s a straight-up noose,” Wallace said on CNN. “The FBI has stated it was a noose over and over again. NASCAR leadership has stated it was a noose. I can confirm that I actually got evidence of what was hanging in my garage over my car around my pit crew guys, to confirm that it was a noose.”

Wallace’s mother, Desiree, says her son has dealt with multiple incidents of discrimination during his time in racing.

“He’s been involved with incidents on the track,” Desiree said on The Joe Madison Show. “If he gets into it with another driver they’re quick to throw out the n-word. He’s been told he doesn’t belong here. We’ve been through all that.”

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series, has been racing for more than a decade. His mother isn’t completely satisfied with the noose investigation. Desiree said her son wants the “names of who was allowed in the garage, so they have that much. But they’re going to have to figure out exactly where it came from; if it was one person or several people involved.”

For now, though, Wallace is back to racing. He finished 20th in the Pocono 350 on Sunday.