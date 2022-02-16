The Spun

Bubba Wallace Opens Up About His Relationship With Teammate

Bubba Wallace at media day in Daytona.DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace is no longer the only member of Michael Jordan’s 23XI racing team. Wallace is now joined by the longest-tenured active driver in the Cup Series, Kyle Busch.

Speaking to NASCAR.com‘s Alex Weaver Wednesday, Wallace took some time to chat about his new teammate and their growing relationship under the umbrella of 23XI.

“It’s actually been really good,” Bubba explained. “Having Kurt [Busch] come on board, but all the personnel that we’ve hired make the 45 deal, you know, bring it up. And just make our whole organization better.”

“Our deal is one team. We’re winning together. And that’s important for us because there’s a lot of teams that become a two-car operation, under the same roof, and it feels like things kind of go different paths,” Wallace continued.

“To see how much speed we have and see how competitive it is, it’s just a tip of the cap to everybody back home.”

Both Wallace and Busch are preparing for NASCAR’s biggest race on February 20, the Daytona 500. Kurt Busch won the 500 back in 2017, while Bubba is looking to make racing history.

