Bubba Wallace Reacts To NASCAR’s Confederate Flag Decision

Bubba Wallace has been at the center of the NASCAR world all week. As one of the sport’s young stars, he helped affect real change in the process.

Wallace, an African-American driver from Mobile, Ala., recently unveiled a new car design with Black Lives Matter branding. That is obviously a big step for a NASCAR driver to make.

As he continues to be outspoken about social causes, he called for the confederate flag to be banned from races. “No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race,” he told CNN on Monday. “So it starts with confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

On Wednesday, the organization made that announcement, just hours before last night’s race at Martinsville Speedway. The flag, which has been a mainstay at NASCAR events, is now banned. “The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry,” the organization said in its statement on the matter. Bubba Wallace appreciated the swift action after his statement this week.

Talking with @BubbaWallace after NASCAR's decision to prohibit the Confederate flag. pic.twitter.com/3cqenIQD3K — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 10, 2020

“Bravo. Props to NASCAR and everybody involved,” Wallace told FOX Sports after the decision came in on Wednesday.

“This has been a stressful couple of weeks, and this is no doubt the biggest race of my career tonight… There’s a lot of emotions on the race track and off the race track that are riding with us. Tonight’s something special, today’s been something special. “Again, hats off to NASCAR. (NASCAR president Steve) Phelps and I have been in contact a lot, just trying to figure out what steps are next. That was a huge, pivotal moment for the sport. A lot of backlash, but it creates doors and allows the community to come together as one. That’s what the real mission is here. So, I’m excited about that.”

Wallace had a decent showing on the track as well, finishing 11th in the race at Martinsville. Martin Truex Jr. finished first on Wednesday night.

There has certainly been plenty of backlash, as Wallace acknowledged, but this was something that had to happen.

