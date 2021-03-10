Bubba Wallace Reacts To Kyle Larson’s First Win Since Suspension

Nearly one year ago, Bubba Wallace was reacting to Kyle Larson’s use of the N-word during an iRacing event live stream. Now, NASCAR’s lone Black driver is congratulating the driver on his first win back from suspension.

After Larson won the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, Wallace took to Twitter to publicly congratulate his fellow driver.

“Proud and happy for @KyleLarsonRacin,” Wallace wrote. “Told him way to keep his head thru it all! We all knew it was a matter of time.. Nice dub young money.”

Proud and happy for @KyleLarsonRacin Told him way to keep his head thru it all! We all knew it was a matter of time.. Nice dub young money🤘🏾 https://t.co/7vRGpDEl3H — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) March 8, 2021

After uttering the racial slur last April, Larson was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing and suspended indefinitely by NASCAR. Larson reportedly gave a “sincere” apology to Wallace for his mistake later that month.

Wallace was incredibly understanding, believing his fellow Cup Series racer deserved a second chance.

“I am not mad at him, and I believe that he, along with most people deserve second chances,” Wallace wrote on Twitter. “I told him it was too easy for him to use the word and that he has to do better and get it out of his vocabulary. There is no place for that word in this world,”

Believing he had met the required conditions for returning to the racing world, NASCAR reinstated Larson back in October. The 28-year-old driver was quickly picked up by Hendrick Motorsports later that month.

Larson’s Pennsoil 400 victory was just his fourth race in the Hendrick No. 5 Chevrolet car. He currently sits at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series standings with one win and two top-5 finishes.