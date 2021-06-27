Bubba Wallace was excited to race in front of a packed crowd at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

“Good to have y’all back,” he shared on social media prior to Sunday’s race.

Wallace delivered for the crowd in a major way.

The 27-year-old driver finished in fifth place in the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. It’s a significant step for Wallace and the 23XI Racing team. This was Wallace’s first top-five result of the season.

“All in all, really solid weekend. Great day for DraftKings, their first race on the car. First top five for the team. I think that’s a little pen to the paper action there to re-sign, re-up there,” Wallace said following his race.

“We wanted playoffs when we started the season so we’ve got a lot of work to do. We know we’re in a hole. But it’s finishes like this that we need to capitalize on.”

Wallace took to his social media accounts following the race to talk with his fans.

Good to have y’all back. pic.twitter.com/GmCwO2m7by — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 26, 2021

Wallace earned 38 Cup Series points for his finish on Sunday.