Bubba Wallace Reacts To Findings Of FBI Investigation

On Tuesday afternoon, the FBI announced its finding following an investigation into a noose that was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway.

The FBI released a statement announcing no federal crime was committed. While the FBI said there was a noose found, the agency said the noose was found in garage No. 4 – where Wallace was positioned – as early as October 2019.

The FBI continued in its statement, saying no one could have known Wallace would be assigned garage No. 4.

“Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known that Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

Later Tuesday night, Wallace made an appearance on CNN. During his conversation with host Don Lemon, Wallace opened up on the FBI’s findings after its investigation.

Despite not being the victim of a hate crime, Wallace made his thoughts very clear. “The image that I have and I have seen of what was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull…It was a noose. Whether tied in 2019, or whatever, it was a noose,” he said on the show.

On Wednesday morning, Wallace took to Twitter with another message for his fans.

“Integrity…something nobody will ever be able to take away from me. God will always test us to show how strong we truly are. Still standing proud and still smiling,” he said.