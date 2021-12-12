Bubba Wallace Reacts To Sunday Morning’s Crazy Finish

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is among those who have taken to social media to react to Sunday morning’s controversial finish in the Formula One championship.

Sunday morning, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edged out Mercedes-Benz’s Lewis Hamilton for the Formula One season championship.

The finish was an extremely controversial one, with Mercedes filing multiple protests following the finish.

That extraordinary final lap of the 2021 title race in full 😮#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/kknTMDfpAF — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

Wallace was among those who took to Twitter to react.

“I said from the beginning of the season that it was gonna be tough for Lewis to get #8! Boy was it, crazy way to end it! Congrats to @Max33Verstappen. What a season!” the NASCAR driver tweeted on Sunday morning.

Wallace and his 23XI Racing team will hope to have a championship season of their own heading into the 2022 season.