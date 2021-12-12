The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bubba Wallace Reacts To Sunday Morning’s Crazy Finish

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace before a race.KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - JULY 23: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts at Kansas Speedway on July 23, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is among those who have taken to social media to react to Sunday morning’s controversial finish in the Formula One championship.

Sunday morning, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edged out Mercedes-Benz’s Lewis Hamilton for the Formula One season championship.

The finish was an extremely controversial one, with Mercedes filing multiple protests following the finish.

Wallace was among those who took to Twitter to react.

I said from the beginning of the season that it was gonna be tough for Lewis to get #8! Boy was it, crazy way to end it! Congrats to @Max33Verstappen. What a season!” the NASCAR driver tweeted on Sunday morning.

Wallace and his 23XI Racing team will hope to have a championship season of their own heading into the 2022 season.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.