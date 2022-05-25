Bubba Wallace Reacts To The School Shooting In Texas

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas fewer than 24 hours ago.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, figures from around the sports world made their voices heard. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had an impassioned plea to those in government to do something.

A similar message came from NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace on Tuesday night. Wallace took to social media with a message for those impacted by the senseless tragedy.

"I remember elementary school," he said on Twitter. "I remember not having a worry in the world. I remember having recess. I remember have my first crush on my classmate in 1st grade. I remember being just a KID. Growing up and often thinking about those years and how times were much easier."

"Breaks my heart knowing those kids won’t be able to simply reminisce on the 'good times' when they are older. Breaks my heart knowing that, that teacher won’t be able to help mold and shape those kids into becoming successful adults in their future."

He then directed his comments to those with the ability to change laws that could help stop this from happening.

"All of this was taken from those innocent people," he said. "For what? When is this gonna stop? To Robb Elementary, the kids and teachers. We love you!"