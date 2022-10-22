Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car.

On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.

"He understands where I stand, where the team stands, the values that we want to present on the racetrack, and he just didn't represent it that well last week," Hamlin said. "But you know, in the grand scheme of things, we're very happy with his progress. And he knows he's still got some stuff to work on when he gets out of the race car."

Most fans think he deserved more punishment than he received from NASCAR.

"Should have been suspended the rest of the year!!!" said one fan.

Other fans appreciated Hamlin's candid response.

"I know people love to hate, but Denny talks about the real stuff all the time. He’s going to be great for NASCAR for a long time," a fan said.

