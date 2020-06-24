Bubba Wallace Releases New Statement On Wednesday Afternoon

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has released a new statement on Wednesday afternoon after appearing on multiple talk shows in the wake of the FBI’s investigation.

The FBI and NASCAR announced on Tuesday evening that there was no hate crime committed against Wallace. A noose was spotted in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega, but the investigation found that it had been there since late 2019. The noose is believed to have been used as a garage pull.

Wallace said on CNN on Tuesday night that he still believed the object was “a straight-up noose.”

“I’ve been racing all my life. We’ve raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that. So people that want to call it a garage pull and put out all the videos and photos of knots being their evidence, go ahead,” Wallace said.

Wednesday afternoon, Wallace – the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series – released a new statement on Twitter.

“It’s been an emotional few days. First off, I want to say how relieved I am that the investigation revealed that this wasn’t what we feared it was,” wrote Wallace. “I want to thank my team, NASCAR and the FBI for acting swiftly and treating this as a real threat. I think we’ll gladly take a little embarrassment over what the alternatives could have been.

“Make no mistake, though some will try, this should not detract from the show of unity we had on Monday, and the progress we’ve made as a sport to be a more welcoming environment for all.”

Wallace has been racing in NASCAR since 2013. He became a Cup competitor in 2018. Wallace was one of the driving forces behind the sport’s decision to ban the Confederate flag.