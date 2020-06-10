Bubba Wallace Responds To Message From LeBron James

This week has been a big one for NASCAR star Bubba Wallace. Today, he caught the eye of LeBron James.

On Sunday, during the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the 26-year old had a frightening moment. He appeared to get dizzy and pass out during a post-race interview on FOX. Luckily, he is fine.

Days later, Wallace made news again. The Alabama native is one of the most successful African-American drivers in the sport’s history. He has been outspoken on race issues in recent weeks, and unveiled a new Black Lives Matter-themed car, which he’s debuting tonight.

That news impressed LeBron James. The NBA legend gave Wallace a shoutout ahead of tonight’s race at Martinsville Speedway. He returned the favor via Twitter.

Bubba Wallace already landed a significant win today, hours before engines start in Virginia. This week Wallace called for NASCAR to ban the Confederate Flag at its races, something that many would agree is long overdo.

“My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags,” Wallace said in an interview with CNN on Monday. “No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

Moments ago, the organization did just that.

Wallace has a pair of top-10 finishes this year already. If he manages to pick up his first NASCAR first-place finish tonight, it would cap a pretty week for one of the sport’s most notable young stars.

[Bubba Wallace]