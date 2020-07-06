Bubba Wallace Responds To Apology Demand From President Trump

Bubba Wallace has responded to President Trump’s apology demand tweet.

Earlier Monday morning, the president called out the NASCAR driver on Twitter, demanding an apology for the noose “hoax.”

The president seemed to forget – or not care – that Wallace was neither the person who found the noose nor reported it. A member of his team found the noose/garage pull hanging in his stall at Talladega. An FBI investigation determined that the noose had been in the garage since late 2019 and was not a hate crime directed at Wallace.

“Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” Trump tweeted.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Veteran NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck responded to Trump’s claims, saying he is wrong on both accounts.

Mr. President, your premise is false. 1) It wasn't a "hoax." Everyone involved truly believed it was threat directed at Wallace. And Wallace didn't report it; he was informed about it. 2) There hasn't been any noticeable impact on the ratings, which are not the lowest ever. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 6, 2020

Wallace, the only Black driver in the top NASCAR series, responded to Trump’s message on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

“All the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform to much greater heights!” he wrote on Twitter. “Last thing, always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE! Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate.

“Even when it’s HATE coming from the POTUS..”

To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps..#LoveWins pic.twitter.com/tVaV3pkdLe — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 6, 2020

Several prominent NASCAR drivers have backed Wallace in response to President Trump’s tweet, including champion Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson, one of the most-respected drivers in the sport, posted a message in support of Wallace earlier Monday afternoon.