Bubba Wallace Responds To ‘Hoax’ Theories About The Noose

Over the weekend, NASCAR announced that an investigation is underway after a noose was reportedly found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage.

The FBI and United States Justice Department are reportedly looking into the incident as well. Over the past few days, fellow racers and others from around the country have showed support for Wallace.

However, there are those who question the events of that day. Conspiracy theories have floated around the internet suggesting the noose was a “hoax.”

On Tuesday, Wallace made an appearance on The View to talk about the incident. He opened up on the conspiracy theories that have been going around social media over the past few days.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“It offends me that people would go to those measures but again, I’m not shocked,” Wallace said. “People are entitled to their own opinions to make them feel good and help them sleep at night.”

NASCAR president Steve Phelps also weighed in. Phelps made it clear he stands with Wallace and said he’s “personally offended” by people suggesting the incident was a hoax.

“Well, listen, I can’t speak for those on social media who would say this is a staged event,” Phelps said. “I would say that is something that personally offends me. This is a terrible, terrible act that has happened. For those who would think this is staged, I don’t even know where to go with that frankly.”

Earlier this month, NASCAR eliminated the Confederate flag from its events.