Bubba Wallace Reveals “Most Memorable” Piece Of Advice From Michael Jordan

When you get to drive Michael Jordan’s No. 23, you also get the opportunity to speak with the NBA legend himself from time to time. There’s no doubt Bubba Wallace takes advantage of that opportunity.

In a recent interview, Wallace revealed he once reached out to Mike for a piece of advice during a stretch of “bad luck.” Jordan’s response is exactly what you probably guessed it was.

“When we were talking about having bad luck at a race he said, ‘there’s no such thing as bad luck you create your own luck’ and I was like alright I’ll never speak of bad luck again,” Wallace said, via EurWeb.com.

NASCAR in and of itself is a stressful sport. Throw driving for Michael Jordan’s racing company into the picture and the pressure mounts. Wallace has had to deal with that pressure for years now.

The good news is Wallace has a new teammate. Kurt Busch is the new driver of No. 45 Toyota. 23XI wants to see both cars in the NASCAR playoffs.

“A goal for us is to have both cars in the playoffs,” team owner Denny Hamlin said Wednesday during Media Day for the Daytona 500, via NASCAR.com. “I think Bubba isn’t far off from that. I mean, it’s one DNF away when you look at the standing for who’s a contender to beat.”

As long as Wallace follows Michael Jordan’s advice, he should be in good shape.