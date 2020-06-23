Bubba Wallace Sends Message To Fans After Monday’s Race

In an effort to show solidarity, NASCAR drivers pushed Bubba Wallace’s car to the start line before the GEICO 500 on Monday. This was a response to someone putting a noose in Wallace’s garage area over the weekend.

Wallace has been the center of attention for his respective sport. He’s received both backlash and praise over the past month for his actions, especially when he urged NASCAR to ban confederate flags at future events.

Though it can’t be easy for Wallace to be in the position he’s currently in, the 26-year-old driver continues to handle everything with grace. On Tuesday afternoon, he shared a heartwarming message for his fans.

“Supporting and thanking the pre-existing fans, and encouraging the new ones,” Wallace wrote on Twitter. “For all of those new to the sport, we welcome you with open arms.”

After the GEICO 500 on Monday, Wallace had a message for the person that placed the noose in his garage.

“Sorry I’m not wearing my mask, but I wanted to show whoever it was that you’re not going to take away my smile,” Wallace said. “I’m going to keep on going.”

It can be argued that no athlete has used his platform to incite change over the past few weeks more than Wallace.

While he’s certainly an exceptional driver in his own right, what Wallace has accomplished off the racetrack has been far more impressive.