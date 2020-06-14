Bubba Wallace Shares Honest Reaction To NASCAR Driver Quitting

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has shared his reaction to another driver deciding to call it a career following the sport’s decision on the Confederate flag.

The sport announced earlier this week that the Confederate flag is now banned at all events. The decision came days after Wallace, who is black, called on the sport to ban the flag.

Ray Ciccarelli, a NASCAR Truck series driver/owner, announced on Facebook that this would be his last season. He cited NASCAR’s decision on the Confederate flag as a reason for walking away.

“I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist,” he said on Facebook.

Wallace joined NBC’s Today on Thursday and was asked about Ciccarelli’s decision.

“I was kind of baffled by it honestly,” Wallace said Thursday. “But, to a large group of people, it is a sign of hate and oppression, just a lot of negative and bad things that come to mind. We’re not saying you can’t ever fly it at your house. You can do whatever you want. When it comes to a sporting event — where we want all races and everybody to be included, inclusion is what we are trying for (and) unity.”

NASCAR announced its decision on Wednesday night.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry,” the statement said.

The Confederate flag is now banned at all races and events.