Bubba Wallace Shares Powerful Photo Before Today’s Race

Bubba Wallace said after a noose was found at his team’s garage that he will not back down from anything. Ahead of today’s race, he’s made that all the more clear.

Prior to the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Wallace shared a selfie from the pit road that has quickly gone viral. It features Wallace standing in front of his No. 43 car as all of his fellow racers stand behind him.

Wallace has found no shortage of support amid the pushback from his successful efforts to get NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from events. Just today, NASCAR legends Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty have pledged to support him too.

Off the speedway, the noose incident is currently being investigated by NASCAR and the Department of Justice. NASCAR’s President has already pledged to ban the culprit from all events for life.

"Together"@BubbaWallace shared this image from pit road before today's race at Talladega Superspeedway. pic.twitter.com/SYLdW8wlu7 — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2020

In another touching moment, the drivers collectively helped push Wallace’s car to the front.

NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag has earned them some backlash from fans and even a driver.

But it hasn’t been all bad. The decision has opened the door for new audiences who were resistant to following the sport due to the implications of the flag to join.

Losing one truck series driver and a few groups of Confederate flag-loving fans seems like a small price to pay for the renewed interest and the fandom of NFL stars like Alvin Kamara.

Ultimately, this Confederate flag controversy has done a ton to raise awareness for racial injustice issues – especially in NASCAR.