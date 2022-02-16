Bubba Wallace Shares Terrifying Details Following ‘Noose’ Incident

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace opens up about his mistaken “noose” incident in his upcoming Netflix series.

In June of 2020, a noose was believed to be found in Wallace’s garage at Talladega Speedway in Alabama. The FBI investigated the incident, determining that Wallace was not the subject of a hate crime. Rather, the “noose” was simply a pull-down rope for a garage.

Still, it was a pretty terrifying couple of days for Wallace, who was the only Black driver in the Cup Series.

During that time, Wallace was told by his father that he should get a gun.

From The Sun:

In the meantime, Wallace said he attempted to assure himself that he was “going to be fine” though he was concerned for his safety. He called his father, Darrell Wallace Snr., who asked him: “Do you have a gun?” When Bubba responded that he didn’t, his dad warned: “Well, you need to get one.” The following day, before the race was due to begin at Talladega, all 39 other NASCAR drivers pushed Wallace’s No. 43 car to the front of the grid in a show of solidarity.

Thankfully, the FBI was able to determine that the noose wasn’t a noose, but rather a pull-down for his garage door.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps, meanwhile, understands why Bubba and his family were afraid.

“You can call it a pull-down fashioned as a noose – it’s a noose,” Phelps says in the documentary.

“The symbolism of the noose was the issue.”

Netflix’s six-part series on Wallace is debuting on February 22.