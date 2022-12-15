Bubba Wallace Sponsor Announces Big Decision For 2023
Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing have announced a major sponsorship extension with Columbia ahead of the 2023 season.
The deal is a multi-year extension, the team announced on Thursday.
"We’re honored to announce @columbia1938 is expanding its partnership with 23XI and @bubbawallace! Multi-year extension #TeamToyota #ForwardTogether," the team wrote on Twitter.
Columbia first partnered with Wallace in August 2020, following him from Richard Petty Motorsports to 23XI Racing in 2021. The outdoor wear brand has sponsored a handful of primary paint schemes for his No. 23 Toyota and launched a merchandise collection around him.
Columbia President Joe Boyle says Wallace has "been a stellar partner for Columbia and our relationship with has been instrumental in extending the Columbia brand within their growing fanbase," per a statement acquired by the Sports Business Journal.
Specifics of the deal have not yet been released, but both sides say Columbia will provide more primary paint schemes in 2023.