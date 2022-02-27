Bubba Wallace’s Fiancee Reveals ‘Rough Patch’ In Relationship

Things are going pretty well for Bubba Wallace and his fiancee, Amanda Carter. The happy couple got engaged last year.

Early on in the relationship, though, there was a rough patch.

On Netflix’s new Bubba Wallace series, Carter opened up about a “rough patch” early on in her relationship with the NASCAR star.

Carter believes part of it stemmed from Wallace’s relationship with his father. Wallace had a feud with his father, as he and his mother got divorced when he was younger.

“We had a pretty rough patch in our relationship for about a year,” she said. “We were actually struggling in our relationship when he came to me and said how he was struggling mentally, and that was the first time.”

“I definitely think a lot of it stems from his parents’ divorce,” Carter added. “He really cares about his relationship with his father, and it’s not there at the moment.”

Wallace admitted that he can get in his own head at times.

“My mental state has definitely taken me out of a lot of races throughout the last three or four years,” Wallace said. I became one of those haters. I became the person sitting in the stands that boos me.”

Wallace’s new Netflix series hit the streaming platform earlier this month.