Bubba Wallace’s Girlfriend, Amanda, Posts Heartfelt Message

Weeks don’t get much bigger than the one Bubba Wallace just went through.

The NASCAR driver was the pivotal force behind the sport’s banning of the Confederate flag at all races and events.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry,” NASCAR said in a statement.

NASCAR’s decision came days after Wallace, who is black, said the flag should be officially banned from the sport.

“My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags,” Wallace told CNN on Monday. “No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

Wallace has received an outpouring of support this week. His girlfriend, Amanda Carter, is very appreciative.

“Wow y’all, the outpouring of support from friends, family, fans and NASCAR has been amazing to watch this week! I am so incredibly proud of this man for standing up and helping to push real change! How about last nights race!? I don’t think I’ve been that nervous watching a race since the 2018 Daytona 500,” she wrote.

“I’m so proud of you Darrell!!!! I highly encourage anyone who feels like they want to comment or post something negative on any of this news that they take the time to try to understand the #blacklivesmatter movement and try to see and understand from a perspective not your own!”

Wallace, 26th, finished 11th in Wednesday night’s race at Martinsville Speedway. He’s currently in 19th place in Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The race is being televised on FOX.