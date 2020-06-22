Bubba Wallace’s Girlfriend Releases Statement After Noose Incident

The girlfriend of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has released a statement after a noose was found in her boyfriend’s garage stall at Talladega.
NASCAR announced on Sunday night that an investigation is underway following the incident at the track in Alabama.
“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all,” NASCAR announced on Sunday.
Wallace’s girlfriend, Amanda Carter, released a lengthy message in support of Bubba.
“The fact that people think it’s okay to commit a hate crime is not a surprise but a disappointment, especially this close to home. What happened this week at Talladega is NOT OKAY! No one, deserves to receive this kind of hate,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
There is so much I want to say and so much I don’t know how to say or have the words. Below are just a few thoughts. THERE IS SO MUCH WORK TO BE DONE. 1. The fact that people think it’s okay to commit a hate crime is not a surprise but a disappointment, especially this close to home. What happened this week at talladega is NOT OKAY! No one, deserves to receive this kind of hate 2. We must lift each other up, support and protect our friends, family, loved ones 3. We must continue the conversation, no one is exempt from taking a look at themselves, the fact I date a black man does not exempt me. We all have prejudice and need to take action to change that and prevent it from becoming racism. 4. Don’t rely on the black community to answer all your questions, there are tons of resources available to open your perspective (movies, books, shows podcasts) 5. Thank you to those who have been working toward a better future whether that is in private or public, these waves will bring change Additionally thank you to all of my friends, family and of course Darrell’s fans who have reached out with support I share your messages with him and he appreciates it too. #blacklivesmatter
Carter has been extremely supportive of Bubba throughout the past couple of weeks, which included NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag.
View this post on Instagram
Wow y’all, the outpouring of support from friends, family, fans and NASCAR has been amazing to watch this week! I am so incredibly proud of this man for standing up and helping to push real change! How about last nights race!? I don’t think I’ve been that nervous watching a race since the 2018 Daytona 500 😅😅😅 anyways! I’m so proud of you Darrell!!!! I highly encourage anyone who feels like they want to comment or post something negative on any of this news that they take the time to try to understand the #blacklivesmatter movement and try to see and understand from a perspective not your own!
Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black driver at the top level, was a driving force behind that decision.
The NASCAR driver is set to compete in the GEICO 500 at 3 p.m. E.T. today.
