Bubba Wallace’s Girlfriend Releases Statement After Noose Incident

The girlfriend of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has released a statement after a noose was found in her boyfriend’s garage stall at Talladega.

NASCAR announced on Sunday night that an investigation is underway following the incident at the track in Alabama.

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all,” NASCAR announced on Sunday.

Wallace’s girlfriend, Amanda Carter, released a lengthy message in support of Bubba.

“The fact that people think it’s okay to commit a hate crime is not a surprise but a disappointment, especially this close to home. What happened this week at Talladega is NOT OKAY! No one, deserves to receive this kind of hate,” she wrote.

Carter has been extremely supportive of Bubba throughout the past couple of weeks, which included NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag.

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black driver at the top level, was a driving force behind that decision.

The NASCAR driver is set to compete in the GEICO 500 at 3 p.m. E.T. today.