Bubba Wallace’s Girlfriend Responds To Findings Of FBI Investigation

Just under 24 hours ago, the FBI announced its finding following an investigation into a noose that was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage.

The FBI released a statement announcing no federal crime was committed. While the FBI said there was a noose found, the agency said the noose was found in garage No. 4 – where Wallace was positioned – as early as October 2019.

On Tuesday night, Wallace made an appearance on CNN to talk about the FBI’s ruling. “The image that I have and I have seen of what was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull…It was a noose. Whether tied in 2019, or whatever, it was a noose,” he said on the show.

Not long after, his girlfriend, Amanda Carter posted a heartfelt message for the NASCAR driver on Instagram. “I am so proud of you,” she said in the caption for the post.

“I am so proud of you for standing up for what is right and continuing to do so without fear of the outcome. For continuing to stand faced with uncertainty and fear all with a smile on your face.”

“I hope people continue to stand with you because you’re standing for so many others…so many little boys and girls who dream of going fast but haven’t seen someone who looks like them, for all the new and old fans who felt uncomfortable coming to a race and for everyone who has experienced racism,” she continued on the post.

As for the FBI’s findings, Carter said she’s thankful it wasn’t a purposeful act.

“I am so thankful that this was not a purposeful act, I am so thankful you are safe,” she said.