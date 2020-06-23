Bubba Wallace’s Message From Post-Race Interview Is Going Viral

It’s been a deeply disturbing past few days for NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. But he’s not going to let the racist actions of others take away his “smile.”

Following the delay of the NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, Wallace, upon reentering his garage stall, reportedly found a noose awaiting him. The disturbing act of pure racism and hatred has sent shock-waves throughout the NASCAR and overall sports community.

Fortunately, Wallace has been greeted with nothing but love and solidarity since the incident. All drivers and crew members at Talladega Superspeedway walked in solidarity with Wallace on Monday, pushing his No. 43 car to the front. The act of unity was a small, yet profound step in attempting to unify the sport and its fans.

Wallace had a solid showing on Monday, finishing in 14th place in the Geico 500. But it was his post-race comments that have since gone viral.

Wallace’s inspiring post-race interview can be found in the tweet below.

"The sport is changing … Whoever it was, you're not gonna take away my smile."- @BubbaWallace What a moment. #IStandWithBubba pic.twitter.com/Z3YajMuBBJ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 23, 2020

Wallace wasn’t afraid to speak directly to the individual who hung the noose in his garage stall.

“The deal that happened yesterday – sorry I’m not wearing my mask – but I wanted to show whoever it was that you’re not going to take away my smile and I’m going to keep on going,” Wallace said.

It’s unfortunate what Wallace has had to endure over the past 24 hours. But if anything, hopefully his words will create more unity within the sport of NASCAR – including its fans.