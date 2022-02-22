Bubba Wallace’s Netflix Series Was Released On Tuesday

NASCAR and Bubba Wallace fans are going to want to check out the newest Netflix series.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that the new series about Bubba Wallace and being a Black man in the NASCAR community is officially out.

“When Bubba Wallace wore a Black Lives Matter shirt on the NASCAR track, the impact was felt far & wide,” Netflix tweeted. “But the significance of that watershed moment also gave a Black NASCAR employee the confidence to stand in solidarity publicly. RACE: @BubbaWallace is now on Netflix.”

Take a look.

When Bubba Wallace wore a Black Lives Matter shirt on the NASCAR track, the impact was felt far & wide. But the significance of that watershed moment also gave a Black NASCAR employee the confidence to stand in solidarity publicly. RACE: @BubbaWallace is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/Z7h0U0iTEO — Netflix (@netflix) February 22, 2022

The Netflix docuseries is six parts and focuses on Wallace’s life in the NASCAR community and away from it. It’s a complete inside look into his life and his participation in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“This is unlike any project I’ve ever participated in; it’s a raw, emotional and completely transparent account of the events that took place throughout the 2020 and 2021 NASCAR seasons,” Wallace said in a statement, via NASCAR.com.

“With me, what you see is what you get. You’ll witness the peaks and valleys of the sport and see how one’s actions off the race track are just as important as the ones on it.”

Check out Netflix’s new docuseries about Wallace’s life right now on the streaming platform.