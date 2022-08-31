Bubba Wallace's Sponsors Make Decision On Car Change

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, waves to fans onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Bubba Wallace will be given a unique opportunity.

According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs.

"With 23XI No. 45 car in the owners playoffs, Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 45 for the remainder of the season," Pockrass said. "Wallace in 45 gives team more experience as well as Wallace gets some playoff-type experience."

While Wallace is getting the 45 car, not much else will be changing for him. He's taking Bootie Barker as crew chief for the rest of the season and will be able to keep his sponsors.

"Wallace keeps his sponsors. And the 45 car sponsors move to the 23," Pockrass reported.

The news come after Kurt Busch withdrew from the playoffs as he's been dealing with a lingering issue.

While it's a tough break for Busch, it will give Wallace a unique opportunity and some playoff experience.