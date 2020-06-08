The Spun

Bubba Wallace’s Tweet After Scary Moment On TV Is Going Viral

A closeup of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 28: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, walks pit road prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace had a scary moment during Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Wallace, 26, appeared to pass out during a live interview on FOX. The Alabama native was likely overheated on a hot day.

Video of the scary moment went viral on Twitter. You can watch part of the interview below:

NBC Sports had details on what happened. Thankfully, Wallace is OK:

Wallace was taken by ambulance to the infield care center after the race, according to a pool report provided by The Associated Press.

Wallace was treated by medical personnel after he became dizzy by his car after the race and needed help as he stood. He said he was OK in a Fox interview afterward, but he began to show similar symptoms as he sat on the pit wall and the interview was stopped.

Wallace took to Twitter later on Sunday night to confirm that he was OK.

“Got sent to the Gulag.. Won that… Where we dropping. Aka I’m good,” he wrote (that’s a Call of Duty reference, for those unaware).

It’s good to see that Wallace is doing fine now. That was a scary moment live on FOX.

Wallace finished 21st in Sunday’s race. Before the race, he was seen wearing a black T-shirt over his racing uniform that read “I Can’t Breathe” and “Black Lives Matter.”

