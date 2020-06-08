Bubba Wallace’s Tweet After Scary Moment On TV Is Going Viral

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace had a scary moment during Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Wallace, 26, appeared to pass out during a live interview on FOX. The Alabama native was likely overheated on a hot day.

Video of the scary moment went viral on Twitter. You can watch part of the interview below:

this interview with Bubba Wallace was legitimately scary. hopefully he's ok after a hot race pic.twitter.com/EchaTa1vpg — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) June 7, 2020

NBC Sports had details on what happened. Thankfully, Wallace is OK:

Wallace was taken by ambulance to the infield care center after the race, according to a pool report provided by The Associated Press. Wallace was treated by medical personnel after he became dizzy by his car after the race and needed help as he stood. He said he was OK in a Fox interview afterward, but he began to show similar symptoms as he sat on the pit wall and the interview was stopped.

Wallace took to Twitter later on Sunday night to confirm that he was OK.

“Got sent to the Gulag.. Won that… Where we dropping. Aka I’m good,” he wrote (that’s a Call of Duty reference, for those unaware).

Got sent to the Gulag.. Won that… Where we dropping. Aka I’m good. — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 8, 2020

It’s good to see that Wallace is doing fine now. That was a scary moment live on FOX.

Wallace finished 21st in Sunday’s race. Before the race, he was seen wearing a black T-shirt over his racing uniform that read “I Can’t Breathe” and “Black Lives Matter.”