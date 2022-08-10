Bubba Watson Announces His Official Decision On PGA Tour

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Bubba Watson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Over the past few months, the LIV Golf series has poached several big names from the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson were among the first to accept massive sums of money to join the new league. Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith joined soon thereafter.

On Wednesday afternoon, two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson announced he resigned his status from the PGA Tour and will join LIV Golf as well.

"I have resigned from @PGATour. Was told I will be removed from rankings after Sunday. Not sure how that plays out. Up to the Tour," he said.

Watson's announcement came in the form of a response to a fan asking him to resign his PGA Tour membership to open the door for others.

"Dear Bubba Watson, I respect your reasons for signing with LIV, and I also know you understand players chasing the Tour as you played mini-tours for years before making it," the fan said. "If you resign your Tour membership 4 players will earn a spot in KFT finals. I hope you consider it."



Well, it worked. Watson has now resigned his membership and that could open the door for a few players trying to make the PGA Tour.