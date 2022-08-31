Bubba Watson Sounds Off On Augusta: Golf World Reacts

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Bubba Watson of the United States waves on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson made the decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series.

His decision to leave the PGA Tour could impact his status in the major tournaments next season. As of right now, Augusta National will allow past champions to compete.

However, that could change in the future. Watson knows that and offered a controversial opinion.

“For me, it’s a weird situation being a Masters champion; right now, we can play in it, and I'm hoping and praying they make the right decisions,” Watson said. “I sat my kids down and told them there is a possibility we can't go to Augusta. If they [Augusta National] tell me I can’t go, [even as a] past champion, then I don't want to be there anyway because that's just the wrong way to look at it.”

Fans aren't too sure he'll be allowed to compete.

"I suspect not," one fan said.

"If I don't get invited to the party, then the party is dumb and I don't wanna go anyways. But let me know if I can come," another fan joked.

Should he be allowed to compete in the Masters?